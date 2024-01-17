Shock as accused in kidnap and murder case of Lukhololwam Mkontwana works for the City

Cape Town - Supporters of slain Lukhololwam Mkontwana were shocked to learn that the man charged with the boy’s murder and kidnapping was his neighbour. Aphiwe Vakele, 31, was arrested on January 4 for the murder, committed in September 2022.

It was also revealed that the accused works for the City of Cape Town as a plumber. Lukhololwam, 8, was snatched while playing with his friends near his Nyanga home when a black car arrived and lured the boy into it before driving off. His mom, Noxol, found out her son was snatched when she received a message demanding a ransom of R100 000 or the boy would be killed the following day. The family ended up sending R1000 to the suspects.

Noxolo never heard from the kidnappers again. Three days later the family were informed of a body that was discovered near iSiqalo informal settlement. When Lukhololwam’s mom saw the accused she broke down in tears. Vakele, who had no legal representation, told the court he worked for the City of Cape Town as a plumber. He was trying to get Legal Aid to represent him but didn’t qualify and was advised to use a private attorney.

The accused wore the CoCT work fleece top with white embroidery and a blue top that he was wearing on the day of his arrest. The 31-year-old has a clean profile with no previous convictions or pending matters. The State said it was opposed to the release of the accused on bail as he was charged under a Schedule 6 offence. The boy’s aunt, Weziwe Mkitha, said it was clear that Lukhololwam was taken by someone he knew.

“He would never get into a car, was very cautious and didn’t like driving around in a car. We are grateful that we know who the suspect is. He lives with the victim’s mom, we know his mother and she is like a mother to me. “He was with us when we were looking for the boy, he even went to check the body at the scene. We want the court to help expose the others involved in the murder because he didn’t do this alone.” The accused’s mother, Nomboniso Vakele, said she didn’t have any clue that her son would be arrested for the kidnapping and murder.