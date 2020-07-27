Shock as prominent Cape Town musician appears in court over rape

Cape Town - A well-known musician and music producer is appearing in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape and sexual assault today.

Confirming the arrest, police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 48-year-old man was arrested on Saturday by detectives attached to Kuils River FCS and is due to make his first court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday (today). He is facing charges of rape and sexual assault. A victim aged 21 opened the case.”

According to sources in the area, it is believed that the 21-year-old had been sexually assaulted from the age of 14 until last year, 2019.

The musician, who cannot be named because he has not yet appeared in court, is one of Cape Town’s most respected musicians. The accused has shared the stage with numerous renowned artists.

Singer Robin Pieters confirmed he had worked with the accused but said he could not comment any further on the matter.