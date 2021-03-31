Shock at man’s charred body being dumped in Cape school’s garden

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Learners, teachers and the school governing body (SGB) at Bongolethu Primary School in Browns Farms are in shock after the charred remains of a man, who has yet to be identified, were found in the school garden. SGB member Linda Ntlanga said after the body was found, they were forced to release learners because some of them were allegedly traumatised by the incident. Ntlanga pleaded to the Western Cape Education Department to at least fence their school, which he said is in a crime ridden community. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder has been opened for investigation by the Nyanga police, after a burned body of an unidentified man was found at a school in Dyamara Street, Browns farm. Rwexana said the police were following up on leads in order to arrest the suspects responsible for the murder.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said she was informed about the incident where a burnt body was discovered at the school. She said the body was found in an area at the back of the school, but it was visible from some of the classrooms.

Learners, teachers and the school governing body (SGB) at Bongolethu Primary School in Browns Farms are in shock after the charred remains of a man, who has yet to be identified, were found in the school garden. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

She said that was truly saddening, and must have been extremely traumatic for anybody who saw it.

"The district office has dispatched a team to offer psycho-social support to any learners or staff members who saw the body. Learners were dismissed from school early while the police attended the scene," said Schäfer.

She said as part of the Western Cape Safety Plan, they were installing perimeter fencing at 30 schools each year, and that Bongolethu Primary was included on that priority list, for completion in 2023/24.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use the MySAPSApp.]

Cape Argus