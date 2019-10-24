Speaking during the deliberation on the department’s annual report for 2018/19 in the provincial legislature, Fernandez said on her tours of the province since she became an MEC five months ago, she came across cases where a “grant card is retained by the shebeen owner so you can drink in advance and when your grant is paid, you are left with no money”.
“That is a very real social ill that requires a whole of society approach and not just the government, because you cannot drink your entire grant which is intended for children or whatever other purpose, because the shebeen holder has your grant card,” said the MEC.
Fernandez said: “My recent visits across the province have revealed the prevalence of shebeens in municipalities that are not governed in terms of local by-laws and cheap wine, papsak wine, is freely available 24/7.”
“It is something that’s deeply worrying and I think when we engage our mayors at the Western Cape Minister and Mayoral Forum, it needs to be flagged and put on the table,” said Fernandez.