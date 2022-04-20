Shock that suspect in Sisipho Mayile killing was out on bail for another murder

Cape Town - The man alleged to be behind the gruesome murder of a Hermanus woman had his case postponed amid shocking revelations. After several marches and calls for police to name a suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Sisipho Mayile, a man was arrested on April 7.

Her decomposed body was discovered in bushes near Camphill Bridge in Hermanus after she went missing on January 16. On Tuesday, the suspect made his second appearance in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court for a bail application. However, the matter was moved to May 3. Community leader Sindisiwe Mkohli said residents were disturbed to learn the suspect had been out on bail after he had been arrested in connection with another murder.

“We are happy police are finally making headway in this case. However, we are not happy to learn that the suspect is accused of another murder. He was out on bail. I must say the justice system is failing victims. We are happy the accused did not get bail this time. We don’t want him out on the streets.” Speaker in the legislature Masizole Mnqasela attended the proceedings and was shocked that the suspect was out on bail for murder. “The reason why we are here, we want to say to Sisipho, we know that you're not going to rest until the people who killed you have been found. When we were marching here, one of the things we said was that some of these killers and rapists are among us, and if we do nothing, one of us will be next,” Mnqasela said.

“Our young girls, our women, our wives, our girlfriends will be next.” Mnqasela added: “The magistrate was clear. He even told the lawyer of the suspect that if he thinks they are going to hear the matter of releasing this man to the community, he must be joking unless there are compelling reasons to do so beyond a reasonable doubt. So at least that was clear.” [email protected]