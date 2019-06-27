Combined losses from card fraud saw an 18% surge from 2017 to 2018, totalling R873 394 351. File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Combined losses from card fraud saw an 18% surge from 2017 to 2018, totalling R873 394 351. The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric), on behalf of the banking industry, on Thursday released its annual crime statistics for 2018.

Sabric chief executive Kalyani Pillay said they were concerned about the increases, “which clearly reflect that criminals will take every opportunity to get their hands on bank customers’ money”. Pillay said Card Not Present (CNP) fraud on South African-issued credit cards remained the leading contributor to gross fraud losses in the country, accounting for 79.5% of all losses.

CNP debit card fraud showed the greatest increase in losses at 62.3%, due to the enablement of Card Not Present transactions on debit cards.

“We have seen a sharp increase in vishing incidents, where criminals phone bank customers, lead them to believe that they are speaking to the bank or a legitimate service provider and use social-engineering tactics to manipulate them into disclosing their confidential bank card details, as well as other personal information.

“If you receive such a call, put the phone down immediately,” she said.

Criminals were very adept at understanding psychology and use social-engineering tactics to exploit any human vulnerability to harvest confidential information like a PIN or password in order to steal cash, she said.

“When it comes to online banking, beware of phishing emails that request that you click on a link.

“The link directs you to a spoofed website designed to obtain, verify or update your contact details or other sensitive financial information.

“Never click on links in unsolicited emails,” Pillay said.

Cyber security expert Anna Collard said cybercrime is a high-stakes business, with criminals constantly upping the ante in a bid to gain access to valuable data.

“Criminals know it’s easier to hack a human,” she said.

