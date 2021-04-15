Shoe of Hope programme uplifts Western Cape communities

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kristin Engel Cape Town - Speaker in the Western Cape legislature Masizole Mnqasela, Youth4Life SA and Samaritan’s Feet SA, have partnered for the Shoe of Hope programme and are distributing 600 pairs of school shoes to vulnerable learners from schools in Durbanville, Bishop Lavis, Philippi, Lotus River, Mfuleni and Gugulethu, between April 13 and 15. The Shoe of Hope programme, started in 2020, has sponsored over two thousand pairs of school shoes, handed to children at crèches and primary and high schools across Western Province. The impact of Covid-19 has resulted in most households losing an income, and basic necessities, like school shoes, have become unaffordable in poorer communities. The programme thus assists learners from these communities.

SAPS officers, sub-council chairperson councillor Gerhard Fourie, speaker Masizole Mnqasela, councillor Ruan Beneke and councillor Amos Komeni with learners from Attie Van Wyk Primary School.

Mnqasela said after the positive response the programme had received, they were putting plans in place to make it a countrywide initiative, where anyone would be able to donate or sponsor a pair of school shoes for learners.

“The goal of this initiative is to give these children hope, which is why those distributing the shoes wash each child’s feet before they put the shoes on,” Mnqasela said.

Community leader John Siljeur said that Mnqasela and the team had brought smiles to children’s faces with this generous initiative.

Mnqasela said he would distribute school shoes to needy learners at Attie van Wyk Primary School (Durbanville), Bergville Primary School (Bishop Lavis), Dietrich Primary School (Philippi), Perivale Primary School (Lotus River), Fairdale Primary School (Mfuleni) and Lehlohonolo Primary School (Gugulethu).

[email protected]

Cape Argus