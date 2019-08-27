Cape Town - Recognising that many youngsters on the Cape Flats went without school shoes, which contributed to them dropping out, a former gangster sought to bring about a change in their lives through an act of charity. Seven years ago, Sebastion Haricombe started collecting school shoes for kids. Today he has donated 1 500 pairs of shoes to schools in impoverished communities. But Haricombe, who recently donated more shoes at schools in Manenberg, said the need remained great.

One of the schools he donated shoes to was Easter Peak Primary School in Manenberg. The school’s principal, Ebrahim Joseph, said that out of the 770 children at the school, about 250 children needed shoes. On the day, 25 pairs were donated.

“Many of the children come to school with broken shoes. The other learners we allow to come to school with takkies, otherwise they stay at home. The kids who come to school with broken shoes are made fun of. This year is the third time our school is receiving shoes and it has made a huge impact on the children's results and they come to school regularly. Most of their parents are single moms who only receive social grants.”

Haricombe said: “I started this project because I saw how children drop out of school because they do not have shoes. And a lot of them also grow up without dads and their moms cannot raise them on social grants.

"Throughout the year we do fundraising to buy the children the shoes. We have placed coin tins at schools which the children fill and we used the money to buy schools shoes. But we need more businesses, particularly in Manenberg, to assist.”

Hameed Essop, one of the shop owners in Manenberg who has been supporting the project, said: “Our business has been in Manenberg for 55 years and we know the social ills. And this is why we decided to support this project. Education is very important.”

