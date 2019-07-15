Three people were shot and wounded near Grassy Park on Saturday night after a shoot-out between the police and the Mongrels gang. File picture

Cape Town - Three people were shot and wounded near Grassy Park on Saturday night after a shoot-out between the police and the Mongrels gang. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the incident occurred at about 11pm after the police responded to a complaint of gunshots in the area.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation,” she said.

“Three people, aged 18, 26 and 27, were shot and wounded, and the case has been forwarded to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for further investigation.”

According to Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) chief executive Philip Bam, the police chased a vehicle the suspects were driving through Ottery, Lotus River, Parkwood and surrounding areas.

The CPF said the 18-year-old, who was critically wounded is believed to be the son of a local high-profile gangster. He is being treated for his wounds at Groote Schuur Hospital.

The other two are receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital.

“The (18-year-old) suspect was reportedly shot in the head and chest,” said Bam.

Last Thursday another shooting occurred in which a man was shot and killed in Fifth Avenue, Lotus River.

During Saturday’s incident, there was reportedly a lot of damage done to police vehicles, with community members pelting the police with stones as they made arrests, and the situation only stabilising after members of the Anti-Gang Unit came to help the local police, said Bam.

The CPF also welcomed the deployment of the army to areas on the Cape Flats that are riddled with crime.

“The CPF calls on our law-abiding citizens to be tolerant as they might be required to open their doors and be inconvenienced at road blocks.

“It’s a small price to pay to make our communities safer,” said Bam

