Shoot-out in Goodwood leads to five arrests

Cape Town - Five men were arrested with four of them wounded during a shootout with police in Voortrekker Road, Goodwood on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed five suspects were arrested, two illegal firearms with ammunition recovered, and a stolen vehicle confiscated following the face-off.

The Western Cape Flying Squad patrolling the area was alerted to the vehicle stolen in Muizenberg, in the area.

Rwexana said, “The members followed up on information of a stolen white Chevrolet that was driving in Goodwood and after searching the area they spotted the vehicle with five occupants. The driver of the vehicle sped off in an attempt to evade their arrest when a high-speed chase ensued.”

The suspects opened fire on the police, who then retaliated. Four suspects were wounded during the shoot-out, and were transported to hospital under police guard.