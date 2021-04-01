Shoot-out in Goodwood leads to five arrests
Cape Town - Five men were arrested with four of them wounded during a shootout with police in Voortrekker Road, Goodwood on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed five suspects were arrested, two illegal firearms with ammunition recovered, and a stolen vehicle confiscated following the face-off.
The Western Cape Flying Squad patrolling the area was alerted to the vehicle stolen in Muizenberg, in the area.
Rwexana said, “The members followed up on information of a stolen white Chevrolet that was driving in Goodwood and after searching the area they spotted the vehicle with five occupants. The driver of the vehicle sped off in an attempt to evade their arrest when a high-speed chase ensued.”
The suspects opened fire on the police, who then retaliated. Four suspects were wounded during the shoot-out, and were transported to hospital under police guard.
“Once they have been charged, the suspects are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court,” said Rwexana.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said, “Four men were found lying on the pavement overseen by the authorities. Medics assessed the men and found that they had sustained numerous gunshot wounds, leaving one man in a critical condition while the three others were in a serious to moderate condition.”
Goodwood Community Police Forum chairman John Ross said the area has been marred with an increase in armed robberies over the past few months, with a similar modus operandi used. Armed robbers have specifically targeted spaza shops and would flee the scene by car.
He said no police or members of the public were physically harmed during the shoot-out.
Five suspects arrested, two prohibited firearms, ammunition and a stolen vehicle confiscated in Goodwood. WESTERN CAPE...Posted by South African Police Service onWednesday, 31 March 2021
Cape Argus