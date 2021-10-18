Shooting at Drakenstein Traffic Department after taxis impounded

Cape Town - Chaos erupted at the Drakenstein Traffic Department this morning after provincial traffic officers impounded taxis which resulted in shooting incident at the department. SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk said that at about 5am on Monday an integrated taxi operation was held between Winelands Cluster and Provincial Traffic departments in the Mbekweni area.

“The provincial traffic officers impounded eight taxis. Other taxi drivers then blockaded Jan van Riebeeck Road and the entrance to the Drakenstein Traffic Department. “During the impounding of the vehicles it is alleged that a taxi driver attempted to run over a traffic officer, who in turn fired several shots at the vehicle, bringing it to a stop,” Van Wyk said. He said no one was injured in the incident and four suspects aged between 34 and 58 were arrested.