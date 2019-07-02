The shooting of man in Victoria Road, Woodstock, on Friday is believed to have sparked attack at Groote Schuur hall. Picture: Daily Voice/Supplied

Cape Town - Two men were shot dead on Groote Schuur Hospital grounds on Saturday in what is believed to be a retaliation for a gang shooting. The alleged hit comes after a member of the Westsiders gang was shot dead on Friday in broad daylight just metres from the Woodstock Police Station.

The man, only known as Kyle, was shot once in the head in Victoria Road, where people ran for their lives as more than 10 shots rang out.

According to police sources, a turf war is brewing in Woodstock between the Westsiders and the Hard Livings gang.

On Saturday, the Westsiders gang allegedly avenged Kyle’s death by attacking people at a karaoke event taking place at the hall just behind the hospital’s maternity ward.

It is believed that shortly after 1am, gunmen stormed into the hall and opened fire indiscriminately.

Two people were shot and killed and a third injured.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel André Traut, confirmed the incident.

“The circumstances surrounding a double murder are under investigation following an incident on Saturday morning at around 1.30am at a hall in Anzio Road in Woodstock. Unknown suspects entered the venue and shot at people who were attending a party. Two male persons were killed and one was injured and admitted to hospital. The motive for the attack is unknown, but the possibility that the incident could be gang-related is not ruled out. No one has been arrested as yet,” Traut said.

Details about the deceased has not been revealed.

The Deputy Director of Communications for the Western Cape Government Health, Mark van der Heever, said at no point were patients at the hospital in any danger, as the building where the karaoke was held is not part of the hospital.

“The Western Cape Government Health can confirm a shooting incident which took place at a separate prefab building on the Groote Schuur Hospital estate,” he said.

“The building is not attached to the hospital and does not provide any clinical services.

“The details around the circumstances are being probed by the South African Police Service.

“As the building is not part of the hospital no patients were endangered.”

[email protected]

Daily Voice