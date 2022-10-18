'Shooting' near Cape Malay Choir Board competition under investigation

Cape Town - The Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB) has confirmed that a shooting incident close to the venue of its Top 10 competition resulted in the immediate evacuation of frantic attendees and halted the competition. The event took place at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery on Saturday, with approximately 2 000 people in attendance.

In a statement following the incident, the CMCB said altercations occurred within the boundaries of the venue due to unhappiness over a decision made by the CMCB exco and affiliates. This followed another incident outside the venue where an alleged gunshot or firecracker was discharged on the field across from the church. CMCB said it was unclear if this was related to the competition. CMCB manager Adnaan Morris said the dissatisfaction came as a result of a choir found in violation of a competition rule, and thus disqualified.

“The members were understandably upset and vented their frustrations,” Morris said. “We can confirm that a shot was fired as per reports from various people but the location was not in the perimeter of the venue. We cannot confirm anything about the shot other than it was heard.” The incident prompted several people to voice their grievances related to the board online.

“The calls for disbandment are venting on social media but the clubs affiliated to the CMCB have not motioned for any proposals of that nature,” Morris said. In a recent statement, the board said it has embarked on legal recourse with the matter now at an external legal commission. Ward councillor Carmen Siebritz said police confirmed it was a shooting incident, with the matter registered with the Grassy Park police.

“As the ward councillor, I am bitter and saddened that weapons were brought to and used at a place of worship. “The disrespect towards the patrons and place of worship is condemned in the strongest terms.” Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said at the scene no one was willing to provide a statement as to whether it was a gunshot or firecracker that was set off.