Shootings continue unabated on the Cape Flats despite curfew

Cape Town - In spite of the Covid-19 curfew, the sounds of gunfire across several communities on the Cape Flats have not been silenced. Shootings have continued in Hanover Park, Parkwood and Manenberg. Hanover Park Community Policing Forum member Yaseen Johaar said two murders and more than three attempted murders had been noted over the past few days, most during the curfew. “No harsh restrictions are set for gangsters, but ordinary law-abiding citizens are bullied around by authorities. It's a sad situation. What they are portraying in the minds of our people, especially youth, is that it's better or more beneficial to be a thug than a law-abiding citizen,” said Johaar. Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegchanda Pascoe said shootings had not ceased because of the curfew.

“Shooting has been sporadically going on in Manenberg. It has never stopped... I was also informed a day ago that the gang is going into war. I am still trying to find out with which gang. Covid-19 has never stopped the gangsters from fighting, no matter the curfew. In communities like Manenberg, people have their own curfews and way of doing things.”

Parkwood ward councillor William Akim said the army should be deployed to the area to assist the police with patrols.

“We have a problem with random shootings in Parkwood. I know the police and law enforcement is patrolling the area daily, but the shootings are taking place at night despite the curfew. Some community members don't even wear face masks and it's business as usual. I think the government must deploy the army to assist Saps.”

Meanwhile, the City Law Enforcement LEAP officers recovered two firearms and made several arrests in Hanover Park.

Last Thursday, officers on patrol in Athsur Walk heard about 20 gunshots. At Blomvlei Road, officers saw a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Residents pointed the suspects, seen driving past the scene, to the officers. After a car chase, a metro officer apprehended the suspects, who tried to flee. A firearm was found inside the vehicle with 55 live rounds.

On Saturday, at about 3.20pm, officers on patrol in Derwent Lane were informed of a taxi being robbed in Hanover Park Avenue, opposite Oribi Court. Officers approached the taxi and saw one of the five occupants throw a sling bag out of the vehicle. They found a firearm licensed to a person in Delft.

All five suspects were arrested.

