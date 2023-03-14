Shopkeeper remains missing after being kidnapped during store robbery

Cape Town - Family and friends of a Pakistani shopkeeper kidnapped at Airport Industria remain silent, fearing for his safety as they wait to hear from the kidnappers.
A representative of the Somali Association SA, who chose to remain anonymous, said: “The family is not yet ready to talk to any media as they wait to hear from the kidnappers. Nobody knows the motive but as soon as the family is ready they will reply to all the media’s questions.”
Police said the shopkeeper was kidnapped during a store robbery on Friday. They also took an undisclosed amount of money with them.
SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said Bishop Lavis police registered cases of business robbery and kidnapping following an incident at about 11.30am on Friday at a Cash and Carry in Birmingham Road.
“According to reports, three unidentified males, positively armed, entered the shop and threatened the two males inside.
“They took an undisclosed amount of cash and one of the males, a 26-year-old, with them when they fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla in an unknown direction. No shots were fired. The case was transferred to the provincial organised crime unit,” said Van Wyk.
Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.