Shopkeeper remains missing after being kidnapped during store robbery

Cape Town - Family and friends of a Pakistani shopkeeper kidnapped at Airport Industria remain silent, fearing for his safety as they wait to hear from the kidnappers. A representative of the Somali Association SA, who chose to remain anonymous, said: “The family is not yet ready to talk to any media as they wait to hear from the kidnappers. Nobody knows the motive but as soon as the family is ready they will reply to all the media’s questions.”

Police said the shopkeeper was kidnapped during a store robbery on Friday. They also took an undisclosed amount of money with them. SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said Bishop Lavis police registered cases of business robbery and kidnapping following an incident at about 11.30am on Friday at a Cash and Carry in Birmingham Road. “According to reports, three unidentified males, positively armed, entered the shop and threatened the two males inside.