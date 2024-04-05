Shoplifters make off with designer goods worth R10k at Cape mall

Cape Town - Canal Walk Centre Management is investigating an alleged shoplifting syndicate that reportedly stole designer items worth more than R10 000 in one incident. A video of the alleged syndicate set tongues wagging on social media as users identified the main suspect as a well-known man from Hanover Park.

In the 30-second clip shared on TikTok, two alleged thieves are seen removing a bag from a shop. Two other suspects appear to be shopping for jackets, apparently to conceal the activities of the two with the bag from the shop assistant. According to a source, the person seen grabbing the bag is known for stealing from high-end stores.

“He is flamboyant, from Hanover Park. He is (gay but) not a drag queen and usually uses aunties to help him steal. “When we saw the video, we knew it was him but this is the first time we see him using a drag queen. “About two years ago, I went out with him and only when I arrived did I see we were there to steal for him. “He loves stealing from Woolies. “If you go to his house on Eid, you will just eat Woolworths food.

“This is his career and he has been doing it for years, this is just the first time he was caught on camera.” Subsequently, Independent Media has learnt that more than R10 000 worth of goods was stolen and allegations have arisen that the group was working with security guards. In a statement, Canal Walk said: “Our operations manager did receive the information. This will be investigated with our security company and we will assist the retailer and the SAPS with any information needed.”

It was not clear yesterday whether the incident had been reported to the police. The Cape Argus reached out to the alleged mastermind, but his phone was switched off. Clive Hendricks, the lawyer of the drag queen allegedly identified in the video, said his client had been falsely accused on social media.