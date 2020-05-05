Shoprite store in Gugulethu closed after positive Covid-19 case

Cape Town - The Shoprite Group confirmed that Shoprite Gugulethu was closed on Monday, 4 May 2020 following positive Covid-19 testing at the store. The supermarket said that The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health was informed. "The store closed immediately and a professional decontamination company brought in to sanitize and deep clean the store," Shoprite said. "The store will be reopened in consultation with the Provincial Department of Health. "An employee screening programme supported by the company’s mobile clinic has immediately been put into place. Those who had close contact are now self-quarantining for 14 days." Last week, supermarket group confirmed that 17 of its Western Cape stores have been hit by Covid-19.

The company said that since the start of the coronavirus outbreak they have acted proactively to safeguard employees and customers.

"Various measures have been put in place including daily temperature testing when employees arrive at work; mobile clinics have been dispatched for referrals; plastic face shields rolled out to employees; and stringent hygiene and sanitising protocols remain in place across all our operations.

"When an employee from one of our stores tests positive for Covid-19, the store is closed immediately. A professional decontamination company is brought in to sanitize and deep clean the store and the store is reopened in consultation with the Provincial Department of Health," the group said.

