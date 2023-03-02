Shoprite supermarket in Athlone robbed of undisclosed amount of cash

Cape Town - The Shoprite supermarket at the corner of Birdwood and Cornhill road in Athlone was robbed on Wednesday morning. When the Cape Argus visited the supermarket, police tape had been used to cordon off the entrance of the supermarket while workers were sitting outside and the informal traders were setting up their stalls.

Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said three unknown men entered Shoprite with firearms and took cellphones and cigarettes. Sukwana said no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident. She said no arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.

One of the informal traders, who asked not to be named, said they had all arrived after the incident. She said that the robbery had left everyone shocked and worried about their safety. The Shoprite Group confirmed that a robbery took place at its Athlone store yesterday morning before opening time.