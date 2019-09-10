Hundreds of posters for messages written on them have been put up against a fence outside Parliament. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - While NGOs working with women and children fear that release of sexual offenders list could spark mob justice, some have suggested that maybe that is 'not such a bad thing'. NGOs working with women and children have issued a dire warning that the release of the sexual offenders register could lead to mob justice, attacks and lawlessness.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last Thursday that he intends to motivate Parliament to make public the national register for sex offenders.

Some have responded to the Cape Argus's story, and made their thoughts on the matter very clear:

Nazea Bint: "Why must the perpetrators be protected when no one knows if the victim will get justice! The point of the whole list is to let us know who they are, and to stay away from them!"

Deborah Cairns: "The police are not doing their jobs properly. Mob justice is not a bad thing as long as innocent people are not harmed."

Tracy Kashorte: "What's the actual problem here? We want to know who and where they are so that we can avoid and tell others to avoid them. Sexual offenders should not have the privilege to walk in society with a mask on their faces! They should be the bright red flags amongst us!"

Emanuel Heideman: "They must release the list so the public can see who they are and where they stay why must they protected??"

Melene Rossouw: "Tough luck then. But the people must know. These monsters live and operate in the shadows so they must be exposed in the light. BOTTOM LINE."

Simon Ressow: "Yes tough luck then!! Society will finish them off then!!"

Mandy de Klerk: "Why should the offenders be protected while women and children are at risk? Let us know who the dangerous people are that are living amongst us."

Kevin Johaan "We need to know!!"

Chenille Davids: "Maybe mob justice is exactly what we need. Will help clean up rubbish off the streets."

Michell Steyn: "Then they will finally know how their victims felt. Fear for years after. Show that list."

Adi Smit: "So rapist’s fears are a bigger concern than protecting potential victims??"