Show us how an injured Kataza is prove of a successful integration, say activists

Cape Town - Animal rights activists have called on the City to show that their integration of Kataza, a male chacma baboon, into a new troop in Tokai has been successful. This comes after he was attacked twice in 24 hours by other males in the troop. Kataza (which means “troublesome” in isiXhosa), a low-ranking male, had been removed from Kommetjie after raiding several homes in the area, and re-settled in Tokai by the City of Cape Town’s baboon management agents, Human Wildlife Solutions. His removal sparked protests from animal rights activists, who called on the City to re-integrate him back into Kommetjie. On the weekend their fears for Kataza’s safety were realised when he was attacked twice in a fight among males for dominance. His lip and shoulder were torn open, leaving him covered in blood. Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan said: “Kataza was wounded with two injuries within 24 hours. He is at a disadvantage because he is the only SK11 baboon, and there are four other males who don’t want him in the new Tokai troop.”

She said Kataza has already been in his new location for more than 40 days, which would have been long enough for him to settle down.

“We need the City to prove to us how this is a successful integration.”

The City said Kataza was being monitored after the fight.

“Kataza still bears a scar on his face from a fight he had.

“This is normal behaviour as baboons are wild animals and not domesticated pets. The SPCA did an assessment and at this point in time no intervention is needed. He is being monitored and will be assessed as needed,” the City said.

It said being accepted into a new troop could take weeks to months as he would interact with other baboons in his own time.

