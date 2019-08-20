THE CCID campaign aims to educate people about issues faced by homeless people. Picture: Dylan Jacobs/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) “Show you care” campaign to help the homeless in the City has raised R25000 just one month after its launch. The campaign aims to educate people about issues homeless people face and to aid NGOs that help street people in the Cape Town CBD. It aims to raise R100000 by October 15.

CCID social development manager Pat Eddy said: “Donated funds will be given to NGOs to use towards continuing their work to help and support the homeless.

“Many of these places provide shelter, food, clothing and social services to those who find themselves destitute and down on their luck.”

“We’re excited to reach the one quarter mark in our ambitious bid to raise R100 000.

“We’re very grateful for the support from the hundreds of central city businesses who are promoting the campaign in their stores, restaurants or hotels. And we want to thank members of the public for their generous donations, too.”

The campaign is driven through SnapScan, and members of the public and businesses can look out for the code and details of how to donate on the CCID’s social media pages, on posters in the city, and in participating restaurants in the central city.

“If everyone scans the code of the ‘table talkers’ at participating restaurants, retailers and hotels, or they quickly scan the code off the posters around the city or on social media, then these donations, whether big or small, will go a long way towards helping us achieve our very ambitious goal,” Eddy said.

[email protected]