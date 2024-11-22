Siblings arrested for fraud and money laundering appear back in court

Cape Town - The State has alleged that two siblings, facing fraud and money laundering charges, took out life insurance policies for less fortunate people for financial gain. Following the murder of Noem My Skollie actor David “Gums” Manuel and his best friend Alfonso Fisher on October 8 in NY 141, Gugulethu, brother and sister Wanda Mbele and Sindiswa Mbele were arrested.

The police had initially arrested them for the double murder, but then only charged them with fraud and money laundering. The State alleges that the siblings had claimed R110000 after the actor’s funeral. The duo appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for bail application, yesterday. Their supporters filled the public gallery as the Mbele lawyer, Thina Vuso, read four affidavits including that of the actor’s brother, Patrick Manuel.

The younger brother told the court he had been in police custody for possession of tik when he overheard police talk about his brother’s murder. He testified that the accused are like family, as he was raised by their mother. Both suspects’ affidavits were similar as they both stated they were already in bed when gunshots went off on October 8. “I went to my mother’s room and minutes after the shooting, we went outside to check what was going on,” Sindiswa said.

The siblings denied committing fraud. Vuso argued: “It is out of the goodness of their heart that it is coming back to haunt them. For reasons unknown to the defence and to the State, but they still want to continue to persecute and not prosecute my clients. “The claim was paid out, and the policy was taken out by the Mbele family, at what point did the bank say that the Mbele family are not related to the Manuel family, who is that person and why did they make the call, that’s the question the State must ask and they will find their answer.”

The State prosecutor said they are opposing bail. “There are people whose lives are insured and some have statements showing shock and displeasure about the conduct of the applicants including family members and community members. “The main charge is murder of two people who were killed in cold blood.

“We believe that the murder was a contract killing. Charges against them are that of fraud and money laundering whereby they procured funeral policies on behalf of other people for the sake of making money. “The modus operandi of both suspects, we have learned, is that both applicants secure funeral policies on behalf of people who are poor, who are using substances, people who are involved in criminal activities. “Both applicants failed to secure a funeral policy for their own maternal uncle but chose to insure the lives of people not related to them, for financial gain. After Capitec bank paid the claim to Applicant 1, on 19 October, he went to buy couches at Bradlows valued at R15000.”

The State said there was another person who the siblings took out a policy for without their knowledge. The case was postponed to November 27 for arguments and a possible judgment.