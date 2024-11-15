‘Siblings bought furniture with Gums’ policy payout’

Cape Town - In an unexpected turn of events, the siblings initially arrested in connection with the murder of David “Gums” Manuel, now face charges limited to fraud and money laundering. Wanda Mbele and sister Sindiswa Mbele made their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They were apprehended on Tuesday after an investigation into the murder of Noem My Skollie actor Manuel, and his friend, Alfonso Fisher. The best friends were killed on October 8 in Manuel’s home in NY 141, Gugulethu. The accused live across the road from the victim’s home.

Dressed in a white shirt and black blazer, Wanda walked in with his sister who wore a black hoodie while their family members sat in the public gallery. The State prosecutor said it was a Schedule 5 offence by virtue of the amount in question being more than R100 000. “They are charged with fraud and money laundering in terms of Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA). It is alleged that the accused took out a life policy for three people, who are in no way related to them. On October 8, one of the insured (persons) was fired at, in the process two people were killed.

“After the insured’s death, the accused cashed in policies, Accused 1 (Wanda) received R60 000 and Accused 2 received R50 000. “The accused then used those proceeds and went to Bradlows furniture store and bought furniture to the amount of R15 000.” The State requested the case be remanded for bail application on November 21.

The siblings’ lawyer, Lamani Vuso, argued the State had originally charged the accused on Schedule 1 and he prepared for their bail application. “When I got to court in the morning, I received the copy of the charge sheet, and out of collegiality we had a conversation about the schedule. “I was under the impression that the bail application is under Schedule 1 despite the amount being over R100000. It was not alleged on the charge sheet that it was done with common purpose.

“It was at that point that my colleague decided to edit the charge sheet.” He said it came to the attention of the accused that they would be charged with the murder of the deceased. “I went to the investigating officer, and confirmed they would indeed be charged with murder and fraud.

“The State could not establish a link to make the charges stick. If they cannot link the accused to the murder, how is the insurance claim fraudulent? “Accused 2 was arrested at home, and when Accused 1 heard he was wanted by the police he handed himself over to the police.” [email protected]