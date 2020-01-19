CCID safety and security manager Muneeb Hendricks attributes the drop in crime to the deployment of additional public security officers (PSOs) as well as the launch of the CCID’s crime-prevention campaign aimed at educating the public.
“We attribute the reduction in crime to effective policing, operational and communication strategies,” Hendricks said.
The CCID itself made 45 arrests and actioned 10462 crime-prevention initiatives last month.
The continued influx of economically depressed people to the city centre has put enormous strain on the CCID, with the organisation saying it was finding it difficult to meet its mandate of keeping the CBD safe, clean and attractive to investors.