Significant increase in Western Cape dam levels after good rains

Cape Town - Several dams across the province are already showing significant increases in dam levels thanks to good rainfall early in the season, according to Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell.

Bredell urged consumers to continue to use water responsibly despite the increase in dam levels and said that responsible, sustainable water consumption must become a permanent part of the day-to-day existence of all in the province.

Bredell said: “Theewaterskloof Dam, the biggest dam in the province, has seen an increase from 74.8% to just above 80% in this past week alone.

“The latest average dam level for dams in the Western Cape is 53.1%, which is 18% more than at the same time last year while the latest average level for dams providing water to the City of Cape Town is 74.5%, up from 69,8% the previous week. In 2020 it was 52.6%.”

National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the province is starting to experience its winter rainfalls which will recharge the dam levels of this province.

“As the rains continue the province’s dams could realise even better recharge than in the previous winter rainfall season.”

Meanwhile, the dams providing the City have seen their levels rise by roughly 5% to just above 80%.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said that over the past week daily water consumption decreased to 728 million litres a day, compared to 770 million litres the week before.

Limberg reminded residents that although water restrictions were lifted in November last year, regulations about outdoor water use and groundwater which are in the City’s water by-laws, remain in effect at all times.

“The City recommends that alternative water sources like boreholes and well-point water be used sparingly and efficiently and no hosing down of hard-surfaced or paved areas with municipal drinking water is allowed.”

