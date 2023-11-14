Silvermine Dam open again for visitors after fatal drowning

Cape Town - Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has again reopened Silvermine Dam for visitors after it was temporarily closed following Sunday’s drowning. TMNP had closed the dam on Sunday afternoon after a 25-year-old man drowned and his body was retrieved from the dam.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a number of emergency response services kicked into action after Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) sounded the alarm of a drowning in progress at around midday. The man had reportedly been swimming across the dam when it appears, according to eye-witness reports, that he suddenly disappeared under the water. He was with friends at the dam. His body was retrieved by the SAPS diving unit with assistance of an NSRI vessel.

On Monday afternoon, TMNP announced that the Silvermine Dam within the Central Section of the park has re-opened to the public. “Please exercise caution when swimming in the dam as it is at your own risk and there's no lifeguard on duty,” TMNP said. They also reminded visitors of gate times, 7am to 6pm. Visitors should exit by 7pm.