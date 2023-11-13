Singing sensation from Belhar on her way to Los Angeles with hopes of recording deal

Cape Town - Singing sensation Bianca Prince, from Belhar, has been awarded the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles and sign a recording deal with a reputable record company. On October 14, Bianca, 15, auditioned for DMH Talent Agency and scouts from the Los Angeles International Presentation of Performers (iPOP) at Camps Bay High School to pursue opportunities abroad in the arts and entertainment industry.

Bianca wowed the judges and audience with her rendition of Rise Up by Andra Day. “I was nervous because there were hundreds of talented people, but when I started singing I just gave my best. Later that night I was informed that I would be going to LA and I couldn’t believe it because this would be my first international trip.” Bianca will be in LA from December 23-31 for a bootcamp, where they are joined by celebrities, and on the last day a gala night will take place where she needs to showcase her talents in front of the various agencies she could possibly be assigned to.

Bianca started singing at the age of seven and her favourite musicians are Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. Other than being booked to perform at church, weddings, funerals and functions, she also had the opportunity of performing for the Klopse at Athlone Stadium, joining the South African Youth Choir and singing for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Singing sensation Bianca Prince from Belhar has been invited to Los Angeles in the US where she might get the opportunity to sign a record deal. PIC SIPPLIED She is in the finals of Teen Idols and performed two musical items at the Western Cape Archives and Records Service in the presence of Minister Anroux Marais.

The Grade 9 Learner from Tygerberg High School said she wants to be an educator after school while still pursuing her singing. She already has an unreleased track titled Lord I Thank You and sings soprano in the school choir. Proud parents Carol and Brian Prince described their daughter as a very positive and optimistic person. “We are very proud of her. We are aware when she is not at home because then the house is dead quiet, but when she is home she creates a different atmosphere with her singing.”