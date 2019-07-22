Dorinda Addinall and her son Tristan.

Cape Town - A 46-year-old woman is raising funds to help with her treatment after being diagnosed with stage-four heart failure. Dorinda Addinall and her son Tristan were living a normal life until her diagnosis in May. Ten-year-old Tristan is clever, kind and always respectful to women, says his mom, who adds: “I raised him to be the gentleman I’ve always wanted in my life.”

The duo ended up on their own after Dorinda escaped an abusive relationship.

In May, the mom began feeling intense chest pains. When she finally saw a doctor she was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation due to heart failure and told she wouldn’t have made it a week if she hadn’t come in. Only 50% of people diagnosed with this condition survived more than five years.

Now she takes medicine every morning and evening to keep her heart beating.

Dorinda’s primary concern is her son, who she fears will not survive if she dies. Tristan has suffered mental and physical abuse from family members and Dorinda does not feel secure leaving him with anyone who might hurt him.

Dorinda’s number one goal now is to survive long enough for Tristan to reach adulthood. Unfortunately, she can’t afford medical aid and relies on government healthcare.

After hearing about artificial heart transplants extending the lives of patients by 15 years or more, Dorinda has become determined to raise the money to access higher-quality healthcare.

* To make a donation for her treatment, see https://clickndonate.com/i-need-a-heart-goal-r-1-000-000/

