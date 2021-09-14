Siphokazi Booi’s family unable to transport her body to Eastern Cape due to DNA tests

Cape Town - The family of an Mbekweni woman who was brutally killed, allegedly by her boyfriend, said they were unable to transport her body to the Eastern Cape for burial as they were waiting on the state to complete DNA tests. This after the dismembered and charred remains of Siphokazi Booi, 27, were discovered dumped at the train station on September 5, after she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe, 30, on September 4.

Qebe made his second appearance at the Paarl Magistrate’s Court yesterday. His case was postponed until Friday, after his lawyer told the court that they had recently received an alternative residential address that they would use for him to apply for bail. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Qebe's lawyer had asked to be given time to access the new address for them to apply for bail. “Qebe does not have a home, because his home (previous address) was allegedly burned down by the community after Booi's death,” he said.

Ntabazalila said the lawyer would also go to the area of the new address to confirm whether he would be accepted by the community or not. He said the accused had another case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly beat up Booi last month. He was supposed to return to court for that case on October 4. "The State is going to combine the two cases and will oppose the accused’s bail application," said Ntabazalila when he addressed the community outside the court.

Mbekweni ward councillor Zukiswa Nomana said she would never allow Qebe to live in any of her areas, and would also advise other ward councillors not to accept him, stating that he was a risk to the community. Booi's great grandfather, Peacock Booi, 78, said the family was still shocked at the incident, and pleaded with the government to strengthen the justice system. Mbekweni residents singing outside the Paarl Magistrates Court when a 30-year-old man accused of murdering his 27-year-old girlfriend and then setting her body alight. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Anti-GBV group Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said they were deeply concerned with the rate and frequency of femicide in the country, with particular focus on the Western Cape, which appeared to be worse than the rest of the nation.