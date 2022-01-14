Sister of slain Manenberg teen who was dumped in bin 'found blood all over' teen’s boyfriend

Cape Town - Emotions are high as the Manenberg community searches for the alleged murderer of Elene Lino, who was found dead in a wheelie bin earlier this week. Lino, 19, was found in a wheelie bin on Olga Street, Manenberg, at about 1.30am on Sunday.

Lino’s sister, Candice Baartman made the gruesome discovery after questioning Lino’s 49-year-old boyfriend, Gavin Manuel, who was found at the bin. “He wanted to take out the bin and I asked him, ‘Where are you going with the bin?’ He said he was going to throw the bin out. I asked him ‘at this time of the night?’ and he said ‘yes’.” Baartman found blood all over the front of Manuel’s T-shirt and head. He had a knife in his trouser pocket.

“At the moment, we’re still emotional, heartbroken, because this guy lived in our house. What if we were all asleep? He could’ve killed all of us. I never approved of him from the very first day. “I never approved of him. I was always unhappy and told her ’I don't like this guy’. He used to hit her back then when she was about 16 years old. When I saw it, I always used to fight with him also. And when she got older, she said I was not her mother and couldn't tell her what to do,” said Baartman. “I am broken. I was still looking forward to giving her a 21st birthday party. I loved her as if she was my own child. I was supposed to protect her but I couldn't. He also has daughters and grand-daughters.”

Community leader and activist Amina Abrahams said the alleged suspect had recently been released from prison on charges of raping a close family member of Lino. Abrahams said the upset community gathered in their numbers, with batons, pangas and other weapons on Tuesday, after hearing that the 49-year-old was in the area. “They were so eager just to kill him. The police came and they shot three bullets in the air and people were still looking for him but he got away once again,” said Abrahams.