Sisulu denies fuelling land grabs in Cape Town

by Marvin Charles and Sisonke Mlamla Cape Town - Human Settlements and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has rejected accusations that her “doublespeak" on land invasions and evictions was fanning the flames of the violent land grabs plaguing the city. Last week Sisulu urged City’s law enforcement to take action against land invasions but prior to that she condemned the City for using force when destroying structures built illegally on City-owned land, “There is no confusion unless people don’t understand the basic tenets of the law. Land invasion is illegal and must be stopped. But when there was no law enforcement to stop it before it happened and people have built structures and now live on the land, then the law requires a court order to remove them. It’s that simple,” she said yesterday. Sisulu said she would be meeting with the community leaders of Khayelitsha and other areas which have been affected by land invasions and evictions in the City.

“I have met with the City of Cape Town numerous times and undertakings not to arbitrarily evict people have not been adhered to. The plan now is to ensure the City complies with court orders and the law,” she said.

ANC provincial convener Lerumo Kalako said: “We fully condemn these land grabs and we know they are acting against the law. It is no longer about the demand for shelter or land, it's lawlessness.”

Pressed on whether he believed the ANC’s confusing position had worsened the situation, Kalako said: "We are very clear what our position is. The City cannot evict people during lockdown but we are asking why, knowing that the residents invaded land, are they evicting people during a pandemic?”

The City said recent land grabs were mostly "orchestrated" attempts to invade land and illegally occupy City projects, which was threatening its housing and human settlements projects to the value of some R1.3 billion.

According to the City, there had been 17 land invasions which were mostly stopped since last week in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Wallacedene, Delft, Dunoon, Firgrove, Milnerton and Nyanga, among others.

Mayor Dan Plato said in the wake of much pressure from various corners against the City’s anti-land invasion operations, some were taking the opportunity to destabilise and justify lawlessness.

“Attempts continue unabated and actions to prevent this criminal act are being met with extreme violence, looting in some instances, destruction of community facilities, disruption of services and instability all round. Criminal acts should be punished and perpetrators must be brought to book.”

Community activist Loyiso Nkohla said the protesters demanded land for a full service site, “meaning an individual should get a site with basic services while waiting for government subsidy which is a better, healthy dry environment than living in highly congested and filthy areas”.

Cape Argus