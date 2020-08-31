SIU to probe Western Cape’s PPE procurement

Cape Town - The Western Cape legislature spent R328 814 on the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Speaker Masizole Mnqasela has revealed.

The disclosure comes as two provincial departments - education and health - are being investigated in a PPE procurement probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Mnqasela said he was making the disclosures “in the spirit of transparency”.

“Altogether 12 businesses have benefited from this procurement of PPE. Items procured included three-layer reusable cloth masks, hand and surface sanitiser, physical distancing markers, disposable gloves and masks, infrared thermometers, face shields and hands-free sanitiser dispensers,” said Mnqasela.

“In addition to the PPE procured for officials and Members of the Provincial Parliament, the legislature has also procured a generous quantity of reusable cloth masks and bottles of hand sanitiser for distribution in communities across the province.