SIU to probe Western Cape’s R328k PPE procurement
Cape Town - The Western Cape legislature spent R328 814 on the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Speaker Masizole Mnqasela has revealed.
The disclosure comes as two provincial departments - education and health - are being investigated in a PPE procurement probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Mnqasela said he was making the disclosures “in the spirit of transparency”.
“Altogether 12 businesses have benefited from this procurement of PPE. Items procured included three-layer reusable cloth masks, hand and surface sanitiser, physical distancing markers, disposable gloves and masks, infrared thermometers, face shields and hands-free sanitiser dispensers,” said Mnqasela.
“In addition to the PPE procured for officials and Members of the Provincial Parliament, the legislature has also procured a generous quantity of reusable cloth masks and bottles of hand sanitiser for distribution in communities across the province.
“We have ensured that this procurement has complied with the procurement regulations and requirements prescribed by the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act and the Accounting Officer’s delegated authority.”
SIU chief national investigations officer Leonard Lekgheto, last week told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that in addition to the two departments, the Matzikama and Laingsburg municipalities were also under investigation.
Premier Alan Winde said the health department’s tender was valued at R9million and the education department’s contract was worth R112m.
“It’s unclear whether the two cases constitute corruption, however one contract is linked to price inflation.” Meanwhile, ANC MPL Khalid Sayed has called for a discussion in the legislature of the SIU probe.
