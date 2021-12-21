Six adults and two children die in a car accident on the N1 just outside Beaufort West

Cape Town - Eight people, including two children, were killed in a horrific head-on collision on the notorious N1 death stretch outside Beaufort West. Western Cape Government Health’s (WCGH’s) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the collision involving a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi 30 km from Beaufort West, in the direction of Cape Town.

WCGH’s EMS spokesperson Deanna February said: “WCGH emergency services received a call for assistance which came through to our call centre at about 10.06 am. “The taxi driving to Cape Town collided with a car driving from Cape Town. The car was carrying six passengers including two children, while the taxi had two occupants, a man and a woman. “Eight people were involved in the accident. Unfortunately, they all sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

A total of two ambulances and a rescue vehicle were dispatched to the scene. We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said February. Beaufort West police have opened a case of culpable homicide following the fatal accident. Spokesperson Christopher Spies said: “Initial reports recorded from the scene indicate that a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a red Volkswagen Polo collided head-on.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions to and from the Cape Metropole. “Crime scene experts are still combing the scene for clues. The cause of the accident is yet to be established,” Spies said. Transport and Public Works Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker said: “Eight people were involved in a fatal car accident on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu-Gamka.

“The Polo allegedly had a tyre burst causing the vehicle to veer into the path of the minibus taxi where upon impact both vehicles caught alight burning all occupants beyond recognition.” Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell has also expressed his condolences over the fatal crash. He said: “My heartfelt condolences to all the families and their loved ones yesterday morning. We are currently experiencing a significant outflow of traffic on our main routes since schools and the industry closed last week. “I have been on the road since I launched the provincial festive season safety programme last week and have been pleading with motorists to be cautious and patient on the road. The festive season is the most challenging time for traffic law enforcement, and our officers work around the clock to make sure all road users are safe,” Mitchell said.