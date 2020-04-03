Six appear in dock after three bodies found in car at Cape beach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Six people appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the bodies of three men discovered in a light delivery vehicle at Strandfontein Beach on Tuesday. Angelo Beukes, Lee-Martin Daniels, Charl Kruger, Desmond Rustin, Mfaniseli Mkhehle and Gert Adam - face charges of murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to April 9 to obtain information relating to bail. At first, four suspects between the ages of 26 and 54 were arrested by the City’s Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers while patrolling along Lukannon Drive in the Bay View section of Strandfontein after they spotted a suspicious vehicle on the beach. The City’s Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the officers observed four males walking towards the ocean.

They monitored the vehicle and then decided to approach them.

Dyason said on checking the vehicle, they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blood-stained blankets. “Further investigation revealed another body of a male in the vehicle (bakkie),” he said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said two additional suspects, aged 45 and 56, were arrested on the same day and all six appeared in court on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said they questioned the four suspects and the information they received led the investigators to a house in Da Gama Street, Eerste River, believed to be the crime scene.

Anyone with information can call the nearest police station, Crime Stop at 0860010111, or contact the police via the MySAPS app.

[email protected]