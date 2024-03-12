Six arrested for hijacking meat truck along the N7 near Dunoon

Cape Town - Six suspects have been arrested for hijacking a cargo truck carrying meat and R1 million worth of goods along the N7 near Dunoon. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said they received a tip-off about the suspects in a Volkswagen with a blue light who stopped the truck along the side of the road.

“Police followed up the information. According to reports, the suspects used a blue light in their Volkswagen vehicle to stop and hijack the truck with a cargo load valued R1 million. The vigilance by members of the Cape Town K9 Unit led to the arrest of six suspects for they possession of stolen property.” Twigg said the suspects were expected to appear in court once charged with possession of stolen property. In an unrelated incident, police in Delft arrested a man at a vehicle check point in the area, and confiscated eight cellphones, 20 bank cards, six sim cards and a undisclosed amount of money.