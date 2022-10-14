Six Cape high school kids held for luring and robbing Facebook Marketplace sellers

Cape Town - Six high school pupils who have been luring unsuspecting Facebook Marketplace sellers were arrested by the police in Nyanga on Wednesday, October 12. The suspects aged between 15 and 17 years old, were reportedly caught in the act in Sagolota Street, Browns Farm, by the police as they were attacking a person they organised to meet under the guise of being customers.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit was behind the arrests of the teen suspects and investigating more cases they could be linked to. “According to investigating officers, the victim was delivering a sound system that the suspects had ordered on Facebook Marketplace. “They arranged to meet the victim in Sagolota Street, Browns Farm.

“However, upon his arrival, the suspects began pelting the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to rob him. ”Gwala said fortunately, police officers were in the vicinity of the incident and witnessed the attack. They immediately pounced on the suspects and arrested them. “Officers also confiscated their cellphones, where they found messages between the suspects and the victim.

“Based on the conversation found on the phone, the suspects had lured the victim to the said location under the guise of being potential customers. “Fifteen more conversations, with different unsuspecting victims, were also found on their cellphones,” Gwala said. Once charged, the teen suspects are expected to make their court appearances in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

