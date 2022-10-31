Six killed in car and truck smash on R60 road between Worcester and Robertson

Cape Town - Worcester police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a fatal crash between a truck and a car that killed six people. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the Worcester police were investigating a fatal accident that occurred on the R60 road between Worcester and Robertson on Saturday at 4.50am.

The crash left six occupants dead, including two children. Twigg said the identities of the deceased persons were yet to be established and the circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation. The accident happened as Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell concluded the Transport Month awareness campaign.

“While I criss-crossed the province during the month of October to increase awareness and promote the safety of drivers, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users, I am acutely aware of the fact that our work carries on, as we look to improve mobility in the Western Cape, so that people and goods can get to places, pushing our priorities of jobs, safety and well-being,” Mitchell said. “As the festive season is fast approaching, it will not be business as usual. We are expecting a huge influx of motorists into the province, and others leaving the province, at the start of the December holidays. “The re-deployment of our officers to critical routes will take place during the festive season to promote the effective utilisation of resources when and where they are needed most.”

Anyone with any information related to the crash is urged to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111. [email protected] Cape Argus