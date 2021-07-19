Six men arrested over illegal firearms

Cape Town - Police arrested six men over the weekend for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The suspects, aged between 24 and 46, were apprehended by police in Samora Machel and Manenberg and found to be in possession of unregistered firearms.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said police officers in the province remain committed to combating crimes that may threaten the safety and security of the community they were mandated to protect. “On Saturday evening, while conducting stop and search operations in Samora Machel, police stopped the driver of a Toyota Avanza. The driver made as if he was going stop his vehicle, but made an abrupt turn and took off in the opposite direction with police in pursuit. The vehicle was stopped near Helen Joseph Street and police found and confiscated a loaded 9mm pistol.” In a separate incident on Sunday morning, police received information relating to firearms that were being stored at residences in Manenberg.

“Upon arrival at the address in Seine Circle, police found a 9mm Norinco pistol. They then proceeded to Ashley Forbes Road in Tambo Village, where they found two 9mm pistols and ammunition. “Police continued to the third residence at Thames Walk where they found a 9mm Browning pistol and ammunition which they confiscated.” “Altogether, six males were arrested as they could not provide valid licences to be in possession of the mentioned firearms. Once charged, they are expected to make an appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms and ammunition,” said Swartbooi.