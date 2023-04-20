Six men known as ‘Laughing Boys’ gang set to hear high court trial judgment in May

Cape Town - The trial of six people accused of running a criminal organisation in Hanover Park under the guise of a gang called the “Laughing Boys” will come to an end at the Pollsmoor Prison Court in May. The six people who have appeared in the Pollsmoor Prison Court – a courtroom set up inside the correctional facility to protect the safety of witnesses and the public – have been the subject of many litigation issues pertaining to how safe public viewing of Western Cape High Court matters are.

On Monday, Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Judgment in the matter of the State vs Laughing Boys members – Mikyle Davids, Tyron Davids, Mikyle Abdullah, Shamieg Mattheson, Moenzier January, Malika Meyer and Moegamat Kamish – will be delivered on May 16 and 17.” The Cape Argus has been inside the Pollsmoor Prison Court where Acting Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken is presiding over the matter and all the accused are legally represented. It is alleged the group operated in the Hanover Park area as a “criminal gang” from 2017 to 2019 and they have been implicated in a number of murders that took place in the area during that time, according to the State.

They are accused of being involved in “a pattern of criminal gang activity” following the killing of seven people. Another accused, a pensioner who identifies as having a different gender, has failed in securing a discharge from the allegation of being “associated” with the accused. He/she is charged with being associated with the “Laughing Boys” and being aware that members of the group of accused hid prohibited firearms at his premises.