Six people murdered in less than 24 hours in Delft

Cape Town - The Delft community policing forum warned that it had become increasingly difficult to police the area as gang wars over territory intensify. Forum chairperson Reggie Maart said six people were murdered in less than 24 hours. On Sunday, four people were killed and another wounded in what was suspected to be gang-related.

Two men were shot on Monday, the motive is unknown. One of victims, Daniel Kock, 18, was shot in the head while the other was shot seven times. His mother Veronica said: “I don’t know what happened but I was told that he was shot and lying on the street. “I went to see and saw he was shot in the head. He wasn’t a gangster, I don’t know why he was killed. He was with his friend, who was also killed.” Maart said the police will investigate if all the shootings were gang-related or not.

“All murders will be investigated if there’s no gang-related motive behind. “On Sunday, we confiscated three firearms and there were no arrests but we have a 72-hour plan to find the suspects. The police are still investigating the shooting on Monday, both men were shot execution style, they were shot in the head.” He said the area has enough resources but the criminals have become smart.

“Delft is one of the areas where we’ve got gang wars over territory. We’ve got about 20 gangs and everyone wants a piece of the pie. “Currently, what we are experiencing is that if we have a house robbery on one side, all the resources will go there. And then suddenly we’ll have a shooting in another sector because they know all the resources are being used,” Maart explained. “If you look at the crime statistics, some of the categories cannot be policed, such as domestic violence. If you look at the design of Delft, it was meant to fail, like Blikkiesdorp, TRA5, we need more boots in those areas.”

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said they opened a double murder docket for further investigation. “This is following the killing of two men on Monday evening, July 3, at about 6.15pm in Akarata Street, Gateway, Delft. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased, 18 and 19-year-olds, were walking in the street when they were accosted by unknown gunmen who fired several shots at them.

“Both were fatally wounded and were declared dead by medical personnel on scene. Both sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. “The motive appears to be gang-related. No arrests have been made.” Pojie appealed to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.