Six sites identified for Covid-19 quarantine in the Western Cape

Cape Town - Six sites in the Western Cape that have been identified for Covid-19 quarantine, some of which are hotels. There are 1870 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 35 deaths in the province. Bianca Capazorio, spokesperson for Premier Alan Winde, said: “There are about 300 people currently using these facilities. “We don’t publicise where these facilities are in the interests of protecting the confidentiality of the people using them.” She said where those who are infected are able to isolate themselves, the province allows them to do this.

These decisions are being taken in conjunction with epidemiologists’ advice, Capazorio added.

“Those who feel they couldn’t do it at home are still in isolation or quarantine in government-managed facilities. If there are any identified risks, they will not be released.

“Among the questions they’re asked are: ‘If you could, would you want to self-quarantine at home?’ and ‘How would you do it?’”

In response to whether the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) would be used as a quarantine facility, Capazorio said the province has not considered doing so.

The South African Youth Council’s provincial secretary, Zuko Mndayi, said: “The dramatic increase of positive cases in the Western Cape makes the province an epicentre of Covid-19, and this will eventually result in the need for more quarantine space.

“In response to this, we particularly call on the City to provide the CTICC as a quarantine site due to its capacity.”

Deputy mayor and Mayco member for Finance, Ian Neilson, added that the provincial government would have to answer as to potential use of the CTICC.

