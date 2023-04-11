Six suspects arrested for illegal poaching in Table Mountain National Park

Cape Town - Simon’s Town police opened cases of poaching following the arrests of six suspects who were caught during a joint anti-poaching operation that lasted 15 hours in the Marine Protected Areas of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Thursday. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said SA National Parks members were initially patrolling the TMNP protected areas when their helicopter team spotted poachers in the water close to the 12 Apostles Hotel in Camps Bay.

With the help of the City’s Marine Law Enforcement and SANParks Environment Crime Investigation (ECI) the teams conducted a joint anti-poaching operation in which three suspects were arrested for poaching. Simultaneously SANParks was also holding an integrated operation in Olifantsbos, inspecting commercial-styled fishing vessels. When one was approached, crew were seen to be hurriedly disposing of a laden sack. On inspection, the teams discovered a total of eight commercial lobster trawlers in the Cape of Good Hope section of TMNP, and one vessel was seized for the illegal possession of 1 382 rock lobster tails and 112 illegal fish.

All confiscated items were booked with the SAPS in Simon’s Town, and a case of poaching was opened. Smith said: “Our heritage of rich coastal reserves needs to be protected for future generations to enjoy, and our law enforcement teams will always support SANParks and related agencies as they undertake the daunting task of protecting our environment.” TMNP manager Megan Taplin said: “SANParks views marine poaching in a serious light.