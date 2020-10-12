Six Terrible Josters gang members sentenced in the Western Cape High Court

Cape Town - Six members of Cape Town’s notorious Terrible Josters gang were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. The case, which initially had 12 accused, saw the group face 71 charges including multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). The gang has been accused of a number of murders of high profile members of rival gangs, including the killing of Victor “Fox” Browers, an alleged high ranking member of the 28s gang. Last month, Judge Owen Rogers found Horatio ‘Voudie’ Solomons, Ismail Ockerts, Fabian Constable, Ziyaad Safodien, Keenan Kruger and Lucian Consul guilty on a range of charges, while Elton Ely, Brian Fieghland, Brent Campbell, Bradley Roberts, Lezay Booysen and Ishmaeel Ockerts were acquitted. The state alleged that Solomons and Ely are leaders of the Terrible Josters gang in the Delft and Belhar areas respectively.

During sentencing, Judge Rogers said that Solomons and Ockerts expressed no remorse for their actions and continued to protest their innocence and adamantly denied of being members of the Terrible Josters.

Rogers sentenced Solomons to life imprisonment, plus 21 years and eight months, while Ockerts was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 23 years and 10 months.

Constable was sentenced to 26 years, Safodien was sentenced to 25 years, Kruger was sentenced to two life terms, plus 33 years and six months, and Consul was sentenced to one life term plus 56 years.

Kruger and Consul were also deemed unfit to possess a firearm.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila all sentences will run concurrently.

African News Agency (ANA)