Six UCT scholars to study at Oxford University after receiving Rhodes Scholarships

Cape Town - Six University of Cape Town (UCT) students have received the prestigious Rhodes Scholarships to study at Oxford University in 2024. The six scholars-elect – Justine Crook-Mansour, Daniel Erasmus, Sagel Kundieko, Mothibi Mathivha, Leago Sebesho and Savannah Verhage – are part of the 10 exceptional young graduates from across the Southern Africa region.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s pre-eminent and oldest graduate fellowship, based at the University of Oxford since 1903. Over the last 120 years, nearly 1 000 graduates from Southern Africa have been awarded Rhodes scholarships. Ten scholarships are awarded annually in the constituency, comprising South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and eSwatini. The annual Rhodes selection process seeks young people with a proven record of academic excellence who also display exceptional moral character, evidence of leadership skills, the energy to use their talents to the full, and a commitment to solving humanity’s challenges.

UCT Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Transformation, Student Affairs and Social Responsiveness Professor Elelwani Ramugondo congratulated the scholars and said she was confident that they would acquire knowledge that would advance UCT’s mission of producing graduates who contributed towards addressing complex and critical challenges facing South Africa, Africa, and the world at large. “UCT is internationally recognised for its efforts and strides in continuously contributing to the global discourse. We pride ourselves for producing young people who have an insatiable appetite for knowledge, and we know that the six scholars will use this opportunity to broaden their knowledge,” she said. The National Secretary of the Rhodes Scholarships in Southern Africa, Ndumiso Luthuli, noted that 2023 was a landmark year as they celebrate 120 years of the Rhodes Scholarship.

“This year, following wide-ranging outreach to universities across the region, we recorded the highest number of applications ever for the Southern African Rhodes Scholarships, with applications up by 5% on last year, the previous record. “Our selection committees were spoilt for choice and had exceptionally strong pools from which to shortlist for the regional interviews. The finalists interviewed by the national selection committee were all quite outstanding and some tough choices had to be made by the South Africa-at-large selectors. “The scholars selected have studied diverse academic disciplines, ranging from astrophysics to applied mathematics, commerce to computer science, from law to medicine, from international relations and leadership, to neuroscience and biomedical engineering. All are academically gifted, socially committed, well-rounded and exceptional young leaders,” said Luthuli.