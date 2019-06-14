The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) and residents of communities brutalised by violent crime will march to the office of Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) and residents of communities brutalised by violent crime will march to the office of the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday. "We will march to demand the convening of a meeting between all levels of government. We will march to demand a coordinated intergovernmental response to the extreme levels of violent crime confronting communities across Cape Town," said SJC spokesperson, Axolile Notywala.

The planned march is a continuation of protest action that started with an occupation outside the Provincial Head Office of the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Wednesday 12 June. That occupation was ended at around 8pm on Thursday night after "it became apparent that the SAPS was intent on ending our protest action with force and arresting participants".

"271 people were murdered in the City of Cape Town in the month of May alone.

"A urgent and coordinated response is required to stem the blood bath. Intergovernmental disputes, finger-pointing and empty promises won't keep us safe. We need government to act now," Notywala said.

In marching to the premier's office, the SJC said that they are calling on the premier given the oversight provincial government has over both SAPS and the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement, to convene the meeting.

From this meeting they demand the following:



That the National Police Minister and the National Police Commissioner commit to the development of visible policing guidelines for informal settlements,

That the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner commits to implementing Section 12(3) of the SAPS Act and reallocate police in the province to where they are urgently needed,

That the National Crime Intelligence Head commits resources and develops an urgent strategy to the province for intelligence led policing,

That the Western Cape Premier and Community Safety MEC exercise their power of oversight over both SAPS and the City of Cape Town, and commits to providing the necessary resources,

That City of Cape Town Mayor and MAYCO Member for Safety and Security commit to reallocate Law Enforcement resources to where they are needed and that this allocation becomes permanent, and,

That City of Cape Town Mayor and MAYCO Member for Safety and Security commit to developing a plan and strategy for adequate public lighting and CCTV cameras in poor communities and allocate the required funds.