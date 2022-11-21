Slain Kraaifontein's teacher and politician friends and family demand more arrests for his murder

Cape Town - Family and friends of slain Kraaifontein teacher Vuyo Duna have started a foundation in his name to raise awareness of and public interest in his case.
Duna, who was a teacher at Bloekombos Secondary School, was gunned down in the driveway of his home earlier this year.
The attack sparked outrage from parents and residents who believed his murder was politically motivated.
ANC Bloekombos branch secretary Bulelani Yosana and another are charged with Duna’s murder.
Chairperson of the newly established Vuyo Duna Foundation, Linda Phito, said: “Ever since Duna’s death earlier this year they have now arrested two accused. As a community and a foundation, we still believe more arrests should be made.”
ANC branch secretary arrested for murder of Bloekombos teacher
Murdered Kraaifontein teacher laid to rest after what many allege was a hit to silence him
Drama at Bloekombos Secondary School as parents believe SGB has a role in teacher’s murder
ANC battles disciplinary issues over convicted Cape MPLs ahead of provincial conference
He said they believed politics was the motivation behind Duna’s killing.
“When it comes to justice in this country, at the moment we are still happy and the case is ongoing until those accused can be found guilty,” Phito
He said the community wanted to know why?
“We are waiting for answers and we want to know why did they kill comrade Duna. Comrade Duna was a humble leader and a good teacher at Bloekombos. He was supporting those family members who sleep hungry, helping to give children a future at Bloekombos Secondary.”
Duna’s brother, Sonwabile Duna, said: “So far with proceedings, we are happy because the matter has been moved to the high court, so justice is moving and is being served, so from the family we are getting some relief.
“The fact that the accused’s children are still getting something from his family but Vuyo’s children are not getting anything from him who was a parent to those children … it’s really painful,” Duna said.