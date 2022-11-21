Slain Kraaifontein's teacher and politician friends and family demand more arrests for his murder

Cape Town - Family and friends of slain Kraaifontein teacher Vuyo Duna have started a foundation in his name to raise awareness of and public interest in his case. Duna, who was a teacher at Bloekombos Secondary School, was gunned down in the driveway of his home earlier this year.

Cape Town 28 -2-2022 The body is in the yard next to the car. A high school teacher was gunned down and killed as he was leaving his house for work yesterday morning. Vuyo Duna, 37, who was an active member of the ANC and a Grade 12 IsiXhosa teacher at Bloekombos Secondary School in Kraaifontein.pic Mandi The attack sparked outrage from parents and residents who believed his murder was politically motivated. ANC Bloekombos branch secretary Bulelani Yosana and another are charged with Duna’s murder. Chairperson of the newly established Vuyo Duna Foundation, Linda Phito, said: “Ever since Duna’s death earlier this year they have now arrested two accused. As a community and a foundation, we still believe more arrests should be made.”

He said they believed politics was the motivation behind Duna’s killing. “When it comes to justice in this country, at the moment we are still happy and the case is ongoing until those accused can be found guilty,” Phito He said the community wanted to know why?

“We are waiting for answers and we want to know why did they kill comrade Duna. Comrade Duna was a humble leader and a good teacher at Bloekombos. He was supporting those family members who sleep hungry, helping to give children a future at Bloekombos Secondary.” Duna’s brother, Sonwabile Duna, said: “So far with proceedings, we are happy because the matter has been moved to the high court, so justice is moving and is being served, so from the family we are getting some relief. “The fact that the accused’s children are still getting something from his family but Vuyo’s children are not getting anything from him who was a parent to those children … it’s really painful,” Duna said.