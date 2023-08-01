Slain LEAP officer was one of the best – MEC Reagen Allen

Cape Town - Unknown suspects shot an off-duty LEAP officer while he was carrying his child in Beacon Valley. Toufeeq Williams, 37, was at the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets when he was attacked on Sunday afternoon. Beacon Valley residents arrived at the scene and found his daughter sitting next to his lifeless body. Williams, who was stationed at Hanover Park, has been described as one of the best officers there.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said: “With great sadness, we can confirm a LEAP officer, Williams, was killed on Sunday afternoon in Mitchells Plain. “The 37-year-old was off duty at the time. The officer was walking along with his young daughter when they got caught in a gang crossfire. He was struck by a stray bullet and succumbed to his injuries on scene.” He said the police had activated a 72-hour action plan.

“While evidence was recovered from the scene, the SAPS had already activated the 72-hour action plan and all role-players are working together to bring those responsible to justice. “I have consulted with the mayor and the City is offering a R100 000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest or conviction of those responsible. “Tip-offs can be made in confidence by calling our City’s dedicated toll-free number on 0800 11 00 77.”

Officer Toufeeq Williams was gunned in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Supplied Officer Toufeeq Williams was gunned down in Mitchells Plain on Sunday. Picture: Leon Knipe While visiting the victim’s family yesterday afternoon, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said Beacon Valley gangsters had declared war on LEAP and the state. “We have subsequently been advised that there is a current gang war occurring between the 28’s numbers gang and the Mongrels, who are allegedly seeking to claim the territory for their illicit activity. “Both gangs should know that they have not only declared war on LEAP, but on the state in its entirety.

“We are coming for the individuals who committed this heinous crime, for both gangs, anything and anyone associated with them, their assets and everything they think will assist in continuing with their illegal activities. “I want the ones who made the firearms available to them to also be directly charged with murder. In fact, all of them should be hit with the entire Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). I want to assure Officer Williams’s family that his death will not be in vain.” Allen said when he walked into Williams’s home, he could sense the heartache and pain. “I was thankful they allowed the family to go in and I have offered continuous support should the family require anything.