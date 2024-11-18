Slain underworld kingpin remembered: Lifman’s memorial draws friends

Cape Town - Friends and business associates of slain underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, gathered at the Jewish Cemetery on Sunday to say their final farewells. More than a week after he was laid to rest alongside his parents in a private ceremony, friends gathered for their own memorial service yesterday, where they reminisced and placed white pebbles on his grave in line with Jewish customs.

Lifman was shot and killed on November 3 at the Garden Route Mall in George. His death sparked widespread speculation about who was behind the high-profile hit, which led to the arrest of two alleged gunmen, Gert Bezuidenhout and Johannes Jacobs. Mark Lifman. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Several well-known associates including Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, his son Joel, Andre Naude and Igoor “The Russian” Russol gathered at the memorial on Sunday. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Joel said Lifman played a significant role in providing assistance and guidance to him as a young entrepreneur.

“At the moment there are a lot of people talking bad because he is not here to defend himself. He has just been too good to everyone. I don’t want to elaborate about all the things he has done for me but like I said he has been like a bonus dad to me, he always wanted the best for me. “He taught me proper business and his main words to me were: ‘Joel just make sure that you always do the right thing’. That is what I will always treasure for the rest of my life and make sure I live up to that.” Joel Booysen at Mark Lifman’s gravesite. Picture By Mahira Dual Joel said he broke down when he received the news of Lifman’s assassination.

“My dad was completely broken, as well as me.” Booysen told the Cape Argus that he visited the graveside to get closure. “I have known him for 25 years and met him over business properties.

“I came for closure and we respect the family’s decision to hold a private (funeral). And now we have just come to get closure.” It was revealed last week that a R10 million bounty had been placed on Lifman’s head as the conflict with another businessman reached fever pitch amid a pub fight in Middelburg. Sources also revealed Bezuidenhout and Jacobs had allegedly tracked Lifman’s movements for nearly six months.