Slain US tourist’s family crowdfunding for the repatriation of his body

Cape Town - The family of the American tourist who was stabbed to death at a backpackers in Green Point are asking for donations to repatriate his body. Phillips Allen-Bakare, 23, was killed a week ago in Atlantic Point backpackers, allegedly by his roommate.

He was in the country, initially, with a church group but when they left he decided to remain in Cape Town for a few more days. On Friday, an argument in the kitchen of the backpackers ended with Bakare being stabbed three times with a kitchen knife. Gedeon Tshimowa, 27, was arrested on Friday and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

The two had been staying together at the house on Calvacade Street in Green Point. It is unclear how long the two had been staying together. But the court heard Tshimowa had been in the country for 20 years. According to the charge sheet, Tshimowa tried to escape from police custody at the Sea Point police station last Friday. No further details were given.

The case was postponed to February 27 for bail information. The victim’s family opened a GoFundMe page, asking for anyone to help cover the $25000 (R473 973.75) cost of taking his body back to the US. Tokunbo Allen-Bakare, 25, wrote on the page: “Greetings everyone! Our family is currently suffering a huge loss.

“On February 9th my brother, Phillips Allen-Bakare, was murdered in South Africa by his roommate at the age of 23 years old. My brother was called by the Lord to do missionary work in South Africa.” She said that on the morning of the murder, Phillips was playing gospel music. “His room mate complained of it being ‘too loud’ which started an argument. Phillips retreated to the kitchen in the shared space to prepare some food and the roommate followed.”

When the roommate entered the kitchen, he retrieved a knife and stabbed Phillips three times. “This news has devastated our family. Phillips is the eldest male child of our family and the rock of our family. He was on a journey to get closer to God and wanted to preach the word to people. He received many revelations from the Lord which inspired his journey to South Africa.” Tokunbo added: “My brother’s body is still in South Africa and we are currently asking for donations to help us get him from South Africa so that we can give him justice and say our goodbyes peacefully. We need to raise money to be able to retain my brother, any donation is greatly appreciated.”